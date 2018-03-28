A bill calling for same-sex marriage to be legalised in the North has passed its first stage in Britain’s House of Lords.

The formal first reading of the private member’s bill was brief and was not accompanied by a debate.

Politics can often be complex. But this is simple. It’s about equality, fairness & doing what’s right. My @guardian article on why we’re introducing an #EqualMarriageNI Bill at Westminster https://t.co/hoJB4pm0NL — Conor McGinn MP (@ConorMcGinn) March 27, 2018

Members will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed legislation on its second reading.

A similar bill is being introduced in Britain’s House of Commons today by Labour MP Conor McGinn.

The proposed bill to allow same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland is one of the issues involved in the power-sharing deadlock at Stormont as the DUP do not support a change in the law.

