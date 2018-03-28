A bill calling for same-sex marriage to be legalised in the North has passed its first stage in Britain’s House of Lords.

The formal first reading of the private member’s bill was brief and was not accompanied by a debate.

Members will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed legislation on its second reading.

A similar bill is being introduced in Britain’s House of Commons today by Labour MP Conor McGinn.

The proposed bill to allow same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland is one of the issues involved in the power-sharing deadlock at Stormont as the DUP do not support a change in the law.

