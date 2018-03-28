All 4 defendants have been acquitted in the Belfast Rape Trial.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been found not guilty of rape, while Mr. Jackson has also been found not guilty of sexual assault.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players had denied raping a 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016.

Blane McIlroy has been found not guilty of exposure, while Rory Harrison has been found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The trial in front of a jury of eight men and three women lasted 9 weeks.

