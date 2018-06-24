By David Raleigh

The triplet sister of a Limerick teenager who lost his life in a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Spain has described his death as an “absolute tragedy”.

Jack Walsh, 19, from Askeaton, travelled to Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, on June 11 last to meet up with friends, after sitting a repeat Leaving Certificate exam.

Only a few hours into his holiday, Mr Walsh fell 39 feet from a hotel balcony to the ground. He sustained critical head injuries and was placed on a life-support machine in hospital.

He was pronounced dead on June 14 at Hospital Universitario Son Espases, Mallorca. In line with his personal wishes, his family gave the go-ahead for his organs to be donated.

Spanish police are investigating the incident, which is believed to have been a tragic accident.

Speaking at her brother’s funeral mass, Tara Walsh, said: “We grew up believing we would live forever, you deserved to live that long. But life is unfair.”

“This isn’t just a sad story, it’s an absolute tragedy,” she said.

Paying tribute she said her “protective” brother was always “looking out” for both her and his other triplet sister Orla.

“He was protective, at times overprotective, but looking back on it he was just looking out for us. If we were in trouble or a tiny bit upset, Jack would make it his business to see us smile again.”

Together, Jack, Tara, and Orla developed their soccer skills with Askeaton AFC.

“Growing up Jack was always a great soccer player. I was so jealous of his feet,” Ms Walsh added.

Looking down on her brother’s coffin, at St Mary’s Church, Askeaton, she poignantly added: “Jack, our family will never be the same without you. There will always be a void. I want you to know how proud Mam and Dad were, and, still are, of you.”

Mr Walsh, a trainee electrician, had secured a job and was looking forward to his future, his sister said.

“You fell in love with your life. And you’re happiness was contagious and inspiring. It’s just so unfair that you didn’t get the chance to follow your dreams, to fall in love, to travel the world, to basically live your life…But, we will live our lives, in memory of you.”

Mr Walsh’s family presented symbols of his young life, including a pair of headphones for his “healthy addiction to music”; a hurley for his love of sport; a pair of glasses for his nickname “Specs”; and a hammer which represented the “promising future he had carved for himself”.

“Our nights will never bee the same…nothing will ever be the same,” his sister Tara added.

