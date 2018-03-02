Number of arrests as Gardaí and fire brigade attend ‘looting’ in Lidl store

02 March 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade have attended an incident at a supermarket in Fortunestown Lane in CityWest in Dublin.

Three fire engines responded to reports of a fire at Lidl in Fortunestown Lane, but have now left the scene which is being examined by gardaí.

Social media erupted with video footage of a digger being used at the scene of a supermarket which was at the centre of reports of a fire.

The premises appears to have undergone severe structural damage.

Earlier there were reports of a break-in at the same location.

Gardaí say they are tonight responding to several incidents in the Tallaght area and a number of arrests have been made.

Gardaí are currently responding to several incidents in the Tallaght District and a number of arrests have been made. — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 2, 2018

“We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening,” Lidl said in a statement.

“As the store was closed when this incident occurred we can confirm no member of our team has been injured.

“Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Please see below statement in relation to the incident at our branch at Fortunestown Lane, Dublin pic.twitter.com/jl8PD57Vcx — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 2, 2018

Local Labour councillor Martina Genockey has condemned the events that have taken place in Tallaght this evening.

“I absolutely condemn the behaviour of those who looted the Centra, Topaz and Lidl stores in our community this evening,” she said.

“This type of behaviour has put a needless amount of pressure on our emergency services who have been trying to keep our community safe through out Storm Emma.

“Over the last number of days, our community here in Tallaght has shown strength in the eye of a literal storm and the behaviour by this select few is nothing short of disgusting.

“During bad weather events like this, it is absolutely horrific to think that people in genuine need will be denied speedy access to emergency services because they have to clear up the mindless mess created by people who have no concern for our community.

“This behaviour does not represent Tallaght. I will continue to work with the Gardaí and local residents to ensure that no further damage is done to the Jobstown and Citywest areas.”

