Gardaí are on the scene of a serious collision in Scarawalsh on the N11 Enniscorthy to Dublin road.

It is believed three cars were involved in the collision which occurred at midday on Tuesday resulting in a number of people being injured.

Two people are believed to have been seriously injured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More to follow…

