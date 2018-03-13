The number of patients on trolleys has fallen again this afternoon, according to figures from the HSE.

It says there were 343 patients on trolleys as of 2pm, including 18 children who were waiting on a bed.

The HSE was given an extra €5million yesterday to spend on home care packages to help speed up the discharge of older patients.

Michael Harty from Homecare Direct says the sector has too few staff, a problem the Government needs to help tackle in time for next winter.

“We need to ensure that homecare can play a bigger role in the healthcare continuum so that this time next year, when we’ll inevitably have another crisis and there’s funding put into it, the capacity is there to react to that and move those people out of hospital,” said Mr Harty.

– Digital desk

