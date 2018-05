All five counties in the South East have voted to repeal the 8th amendment.

The final results are as follows:

Wexford: YES 68.4% – NO 31.6%

Carlow/Kilkenny: YES 63.5% – NO: 37.5%

Waterford: YES 69%- NO 31%

Tipperary: YES 59.1% – NO 40.9%

