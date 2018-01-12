A witness of the Regency Hotel shooting has told a court he was terrified and felt the attack went on forever.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champion’s Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at the hotel in Whitehall in Dublin almost two years ago.

Boxing gym member Paul Spencer went to the Regency Hotel in February 2016 to watch a weigh-in for an upcoming match.

He told the court he saw a number of men there associated with the MGM gym, including Daniel Kinahan.

Gardaí outside court today at the trial. Pic: Collins

A man in a flat cap and a blonde woman were also there who stood out, he described the woman as “bockety on her feet and unsteady on her legs”.

Mr Spencer then heard a shout of “Gun! Gun!”

He saw the woman and the man in the flat cap pull out two handguns, and after he heard shots, he dropped to the floor.

The court heard Mr Spencer later felt relieved when he heard someone say: “It’s okay, it’s okay, the ERU are here.”

He saw two men enter the room with guns and balaclavas across their face and people stood up believing they were gardaí.

He said these men walked calmly into the centre of the room and Mr Spencer then saw one of them take aim and shoot someone.

The court heard Mr Spencer felt like the whole thing was going on forever and he was terrified.

– Digital desk

