One airlifted to hospital following multiple vehicle collisions on M7 near Roscrea

18 January 2018

A number of people have been injured while one has been airlifted to hospital following a number of separate incidents in poor weather in Co Tipperary, writes Patrick Flynn.

As many as thirteen vehicles were involved in multiple collisions on both sides of the same stretch of the M7 near Roscrea.

A number of cars and vans collided with each other, crashed into barriers or left the road at Glenbeha between junctions 22 and 23 west of Roscrea. The incidents occurred within seconds of each other at around 3.30pm.

Fire crews from Roscrea, Newport and Cloughjordan stations along with a fleet of ambulances attended the incident. Gardaí and motorway maintenance crews quickly set up diversions.

Aircorps 112 on scene North Tipp this afternoon. Significant incident with exemplary response from @AmbulanceNAS and @IrishAirCorps – 7 ambulances, 2 rrvs and HEMS aircraft. Big thanks to Fire and Garda on scene.Thoughts with motorists involved and patients transported. pic.twitter.com/JlVYq7lENU — Cathal O'Donnell (@cathal1972) January 18, 2018

The Athlone based Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance has taken one casualty from the scene to hospital in Limerick. A number of others have been transported by road ambulances.

Initial reports to the emergency services suggested that up to thirteen vehicles were involved. The collisions occurred following a heavy downpour of hail after a bend and on an incline.

Efforts are continuing to clear all the vehicles and debris from the scene.

#M7 #TIPPERARY Conditions still very poor between J28 Castletroy & the closure at J23 Moneygall due to slush and ice: avoid. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 18, 2018

