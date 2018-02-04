Videographer, Dan Linehan, caught up this weekend with the fed-up cottage-owners in Kerry whose ‘colourful’ sign outside their home in Kerry has attracted widespread media attention.

Valerie and Raymond Knight painted the billboard in front of their cottage outside the village of Abbeydorney in Kerry. It reads: “Will the bastards who keep smashing my wall stop. I’m too old for this.”

Valerie, 70, who has rebuilt her wall seven times with her own hands since it first went up 20 years ago, tells Dan how her wall has been demolished twice in the last two months.

The grandmother reveals the colourful language in her sign has ensured some drivers’ have slowed down but fears ‘boy racers’ are a lost cause.

