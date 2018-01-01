Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange alert tonight affecting fourteen counties.

The Status Orange Wind Warning covers Carlow, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, South Galway, Clare and Limerick.

Met Eireann says that Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.

West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, with damaging gusts are expected.

A Status Orange alert is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas and implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for all other counties.

The forecaster also warns of very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

The weather warning is valid from 5pm until 10pm tomorrow.

Status Orange Wind Warning pic.twitter.com/2M4xDqB8cW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 1, 2018

