By Steve Neville

Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has tweeted to say she has ’shiny new lungs’, days after she went for a double lung transplant.

The 30-year-old had taken to Twitter last Thursday to announce that the double lung transplant “is a go”.

She had been on life support at New York Presbyterian Hospital for several days.

But now the writer from Kildare has tweeted indicating the operation has been a success.

She thanked everyone for their support before saying, “I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity.”

1. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 26, 2017

Ms Tinsley had previously had six calls about potential matching doners but they did not proceed.

Her tweet today has been greeted with good wishes from all corners.

Thrilled for you Orla. Best Christmas present you could get. — Tom Hickey (@1TomHickey) December 26, 2017

Delighted for you Orla, a very happy 2018 & a prayer of gratitude for the donor. C — Carmel Breheny  (@carmelbreheny) December 26, 2017

I think it’s fair to say that you have the best wishes of the whole country at your back Orla, and rightly so. Very best of luck to you — Richie Heneghan (@RichieHeneghan) December 26, 2017

