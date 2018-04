25 thousand litres of beer worth over 100 thousand euro has been seized at Dublin Port.

The consignment was found on a foreign register truck from Holyhead as a result of routine profiling by customs officers yesterday.

It had a retail value of €105,000 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €52,000 in VAT and Excise Duty.

Both the truck and the smuggled beer were seized and an investigation is currently underway.

