Over €1m worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport

19 June 2018

Heroin with a street value of over €1m has been seized at Dublin Airport.

The drugs arrived on a flight in a number of packages labelled as ‘household goods’.

It’s understood the packages originated from Lahore in Pakistan.

Investigations by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Gardai are ongoing.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss