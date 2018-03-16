Paddy Jackson defence claims witness to night’s sexual activity was ‘no enemy or foe’ to victim

The defence lawyer for rugby player Paddy Jackson has continued his summing up of the case for the jury at Belfast Crown Court today.

Jackson, 26, from Belfast’s Oakleigh Park denies rape and sexual assault.

Stuart Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street in the city also denies rape.

Two other men on trial on charges connected to the alleged assault on June 28, 2016, have also pleaded not guilty.

Brendan Kelly QC said that there was no sign that the other girls at the party would have done anything other than help the alleged victim if they witnessed a rape.

“(The alleged victim) confirmed that the girls had been nice to her downstairs. There was no suggestion made by (the woman) that they would do something other than help a girl of her age in those circumstances,” he said.

Mr Kelly added: “There was no sign from their behaviour that night that they would do anything other than help her if they witnessed her being raped. The backdrop is not a form of animosity. There was no enemy or foe presented in (witness) Dara Florence.”

He also said that Dara Florence, who walked in on the woman engaged in sexual activity with Jackson and co-accused Stuart Olding, had no phone at the time.

“Dara Florence had no telephone in her hand at the door. There were no pictures being taken at the door,” he said.

Mr Kelly said that Dara Florence is central to the case.

“Dara Florence confirmed from what she could see (the woman) was not distressed. Dara Florence was not stupid. She was articulate. She spoke clearly,” said Mr Kelly.

He added: “Dara Florence’s evidence is extraordinary. In she walked and that was her conclusion.”

Referring to Ms Florence’s evidence that Jackson asked her if she wanted to join in Mr Kelly said: “What did they do to conceal (the rape)?”

He added: “When people commit crime they tend to hide, they tend to conceal what they did because they don’t want to get caught.

“What did these two violent rapists do when she walked in? They invited her to join in. Dara Florence is absolutely central to this case.”

