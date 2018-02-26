Parents of 12-month-old boy at centre of High Court life-support battle make last plea to European judges

The parents of a severely disabled little boy who has been at the centre of a High Court life-support battle want doctors to continue providing treatment until they have had a chance to put their case before European judges.

Family photo issued by Irwin Mitchell of Isaiah Haastrup with his aunt Dahlia Thomas. The parents of the brain-damaged boy are waiting to hear whether they have won a Court of Appeal fight after a High Court judge decided doctors could stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster. Photo: PA

Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas, who are both in their 30s and from Peckham, south-east London, say staff at King’s College Hospital in London intend to stop providing treatment to 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup on Monday.

They say ending life-support treatment will bring about their son’s death and have made a last-minute plea to be given more time to mount another legal challenge.

A High Court judge has given doctors permission to provide only palliative care to Isaiah – against the wishes of the little boy’s parents

Mr Justice MacDonald analysed Isaiah’s case at the Family Division of the High Court in London in January after specialists at King’s College Hospital said providing further intensive care treatment was futile, burdensome and not in the youngster’s best interests.

Three Court of Appeal judges upheld his ruling on Friday following a further hearing in London.

Mr Haastrup and Miss Thomas now say they will make an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France.

They say treatment should continue until judges in Europe have seen that application.

Isaiah Haastrup’s mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup outside the High Court in London, as the father of the brain-damaged boy is preparing to appeal after a High Court judge said doctors could stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster.

“The trust has stated that it intends to extubate Isaiah today,” said Mr Haastrup.

“We have prepared our application for interim measures to the ECHR.

“Despite this, the trust has planned to extubate today which… will bring about his death.”

He added: “One would have thought a responsible trust would maintain the status quo until all court proceedings are concluded including ECHR. What is the rush?”

A hospital spokeswoman said last week that the priority was to give Isaiah the care he needed.

She said staff would support his family.

No-one at the hospital was on Monday available for comment.

– PA

