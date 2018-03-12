A US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport.

It was not immediately clear if there were fatalities.

Clouds of thick smoke could be seen rising from the plane, which was on a field at the edge of the airport.

US-Bangla is a private Bangladeshi carrier.

The flight was arriving from Dhaka, Bangladesh, an official said.

More to follow.

PA

