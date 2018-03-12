A US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport.
It was not immediately clear if there were fatalities.
#BREAKING #USBangla #airlines passenger plane crushed while landing at#Kathmandu #airport #Nepal Feared dead #Media pic.twitter.com/XZSJRNRNxD
— Amjad Alam K (@amjadalamk) March 12, 2018
Clouds of thick smoke could be seen rising from the plane, which was on a field at the edge of the airport.
US-Bangla is a private Bangladeshi carrier.
The flight was arriving from Dhaka, Bangladesh, an official said.
More to follow.
PA