Holidaymakers as Portugal’s Faro Airport have described the “disgraceful” scenes as delays at passport control caused travel chaos.

People at the airport reported on social media that there were only one or two people checking passports as huge crowds queued in their hundreds last night.

Radio and TV presenter Brenda Donohoe was one Irish passenger who was caught up in the delays. She attributed the scenes to a strike by passport control operators and said the cramped conditions were causing safety issues.

“No security, no air conditioning and no explanation,” she said.

Unbelievable scenes @faroairport as passport control operators stage lightening strike. Safety issues here and fair play to hundreds cramped for not losing it (so far! ) @RTERadio1 @rte @rte #rtenews pic.twitter.com/OaiLyKSsbL — Brenda Donohue (@BrendaDonohue) May 6, 2018

Unbelievable scenes at@faroairport as it looks like passport control operators have gone on a lightening strike. Safety issues here as hundreds are in a cramped queue for one guy to check all the passport! No security, no air conditioning and no explanation. @RTERadio1 @rte pic.twitter.com/yAznH2jB11 — Brenda Donohue (@BrendaDonohue) May 6, 2018

There were also travel disruptions for a number of passengers as flights were delayed and onward travel plans were affected.

Absolutely disgraceful crowd control at @FaroAirport this evening. Waited 2 hours to go through passport control causing us to miss our transfer to the apartment, so we’re still stuck here. What the hell is going on!?!?!? — rebecca (@rbccstl) May 6, 2018

Chaos @FaroAirport passport control last night with snaking queues causing delayed flights – no info pic.twitter.com/ZGPol4paBm — Social Skylark (@TraceyPastorPR) May 7, 2018

Airports in Portugal can be expected to see more traffic than usual this week as the country’s capital Lisbon hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.

The scenens at Faro Aiport last night. Photo: Breda Donohue.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss