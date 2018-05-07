Holidaymakers as Portugal’s Faro Airport have described the “disgraceful” scenes as delays at passport control caused travel chaos.

People at the airport reported on social media that there were only one or two people checking passports as huge crowds queued in their hundreds last night.

Radio and TV presenter Brenda Donohoe was one Irish passenger who was caught up in the delays. She attributed the scenes to a strike by passport control operators and said the cramped conditions were causing safety issues.

“No security, no air conditioning and no explanation,” she said.

There were also travel disruptions for a number of passengers as flights were delayed and onward travel plans were affected.

Airports in Portugal can be expected to see more traffic than usual this week as the country’s capital Lisbon hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.

The scenens at Faro Aiport last night. Photo: Breda Donohue.

