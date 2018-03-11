A man has died following a crash in Donegal last night.

It happened at around 11.55pm at Bridgend, when a silver Opel Omega car collided with two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Aughnegelvin Area Hospital.

The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

The driver on the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is being detained at Buncrana Garda Station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are investigating.

– Digital Desk

