Social Justice Ireland has said that some regions are still lagging far behind when it comes to employment.

Their research has found the further away people of working age are from Dublin, the less likely they are to have a job.

According to its Quarterly Employment Monitor, the Midland region has the highest unemployment rate.

Social Justice Ireland Director Dr Sean Healy says Dublin and its surrounding counties now have more jobs.

“In Ireland itself then, there’s quite a difference, because it’s much higher in Dublin and the counties around it compared to the rest of the country, and the further you move from Dublin, the lower the participation rate, in other words, the fewer people in that age group who actually have a job,” he said.

