The Irish Coast Guard has been revealed as a People of the Year Award winner.

Search & Rescue Operations Manager, Gerard O’Flynn and Ger Hegarty, Divisional Controller at the Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Dublin received the award at Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The main ceremony will take place on Sunday night at the Mansion House in Dublin.

People of the Year Awards is the longest running Irish awards event and acknowledges courage, bravery and heroism.

