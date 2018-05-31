Sinn Féin wants action on abortion legislation taken as quickly as possible.

It is after it emerged the law to give effect to the result in the abortion referendum could be passed through the Dail as soon as September.

The Health Minister updated opposition spokespeople for health last night on the issue.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on health Louise O’Reilly says the will of the people should be heard.

“It is important that we get it right, but it is equally important that we have due respect to the overwhelming result that was announced last Saturday,” said the Dublin Fingal TD.

“People want to see action on this. They also want to see us getting it right.

“It’s good news that the legislation will be ready. It’ll be ready for 10 July to go to Cabinet and then on 11 July we begin discussions in the Dáil.”

