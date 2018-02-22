This is what the plain packaging for cigarettes will look like in Ireland

The Department of Health has released a photo of what the plain packaging will look like on cigarette boxes.

Under new laws, all cigarettes and tobacco products will have to be sold in plain or standardised packaging from September.

However, some shops have already started to stock cigarettes with the new plain packaging.

As you can see, the familiar colours and logos of the various brands are gone and been replaced with graphic photos bringing into sharp focus the health risks of smoking.

Minister Catherine Byrne welcomed the news, saying “Our aim is to decrease the appeal of tobacco products, to increase the effectiveness of health warnings and to reduce the chances of consumers being misled about the harmful effects of smoking.

“This packaging makes it plain that cigarettes are bad for your health.”

