Two pedestrians are being treated in hospital after being in collision with a Maserati car which crashed into an estate agent shop window in England.

Police were called to Western Road, Hove, East Sussex, at 9.30pm last night after the blue Maserati 3200 hit the premises of Fox and Sons.

A Sussex Police spokesman said that the driver had left the scene, but the car was not thought to have been stolen.

We're trying to trace the driver of a Maserati which collided with two pedestrians and a shop in #Hove. The two women were taken to hospital for treatment. Did you see the collision, or the vehicle being driven in the area beforehand?https://t.co/9onCVsYAdC — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) March 29, 2018

He said: “The two pedestrians were a 34-year-old woman from Hove, who sustained slight injuries, and a 25-year-old woman from Hove, who sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver who fled the scene and the vehicle has been seized for forensic analysis.”

