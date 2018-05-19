Police say one person has been killed and another wounded in a shooting between people leaving a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.

A Clayton County Police statement said “one person is now confirmed deceased” after the Friday night shooting.

The incident followed a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Centre, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

The county schools’ safety chief, Thomas Trawick, said people going to their cars got into an argument that led to the shooting.

He sad it happened on the campus of Mount Zion High School, which provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Centre in Jonesboro, 20 miles (32 kilometres) south of Atlanta.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene late on Friday night.

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss