One in five people are still undecided as to which way they will vote in the abortion referendum.

A new Ipsos/MRBI poll in today’s Irish Times shows most are in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, despite a drop in support.

The last survey in January had the pro-choice side on 56%, that is now down to 47%.

The No side has also dropped, however, going down 1% to 28%.

The only increase is in the number of people who do not know which way they will vote, that figure has gone up five points to 20%.

A further 3% said they will not vote and 1% refused to respond.

Pollsters spoke to 1,200 adults on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The Love Both campaign has said the findings are “a devastating blow to the Government’s referendum proposal.”

Love Both spokesperson, Dr Ruth Cullen, said: “Today’s poll results represent a dramatic fall in support for repeal and is a devastating blow to the Government’s proposal.

“The findings are very much in keeping with what we have been picking up on the canvass in recent weeks.”

“Voters are realising more and more just how extreme the Government’s proposals are and that far from introducing limited abortion, repeal would strip unborn babies of all meaningful protections and abortion on demand would quickly become a reality in Ireland. The pro-repeal side simply cannot gloss over this stark reality.”

“We are taking absolutely nothing for granted but are confident that the public will ‘Vote No’ on 25th May.”

