44% of people say they will vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, according to a new poll.

That is a drop of three points since April but still 12% more than the 32% who say they will vote no.

The undecideds are at 17% – a drop of three points, while 5% say they will not vote.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was carried out among 1,200 people on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Dublin remains the most pro-repeal part of the country, while older voters are still more likely to support the No side.

The Together For Yes campaign has said they intend to increase their campaign efforts after today’s poll.

Campaign Co-Director Orla O’Connor said: “Once again a national poll shows strong support for change amongst the Irish public. From the first moments of the campaign Together For Yes have said we expect this to be a tough campaign which involved robust debate and discussion on both sides.

“In the remaining days, we intend to redouble our efforts to show people that if they want to provide care and support for women in the most difficult circumstances they need to vote Yes.”

“May 25th is a historic, once-in-generation opportunity to remove the Eighth amendment and to say goodbye to decades of this blunt Constitutional instrument causing harm and distress to women in crisis pregnancies. [/quote]

“Therefore it is incredibly important that people get out and vote on Friday week to have their say on this critical question of whether we want to regulate access to abortion services for women in Ireland and provide them with the care they need at home.”

– Digital Desk

