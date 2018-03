Pope Francis confirms visit to Ireland

21 March 2018

The Pope has confirmed that he will visit Ireland this August.

He’s to attend the World Meeting of Families which takes place in Croke Park in Dublin from the 21st to the 26th.

Pope Francis will also celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park at the end of the week-long event.

