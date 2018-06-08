It has been confirmed that the Pope will visit Knock on his visit here this summer.

Pope Francis will travel from Dublin to the Marian shrine on Sunday, August 26 – he will say the Rosary, before heading back for Mass in the Phoenix Park in the capital.

Marie Collins is a clerical abuse survivor.

She resigned from a senior church advisory group on child protection after feeling her advice was being ignored.

But she would still meet the Pope if he wanted to.

She said: “This man seems to be a good man with the right attitudes but the time for words and apologies are long gone, we now need real action and that is not what we are seeing.”

– Digital Desk

