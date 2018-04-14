The Romanian man who died in Rosslare yesterday died of a heart attack, according to post mortem results.

Gardai say this evening that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and at this stage, it doesn’t appear the man’s death is connected to an alleged earlier assault.

The man who was arrested yesterday evening in Wexford has been released this evening.

Gardai earlier appealed for anyone who may have witnesssed a road rage incident at Rosslare Europort to come forward.

