Prepare for snow and sub-zero temperatures, Met Éireann warns

28 December 2017

We are being told to prepare for snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Met Éireann has also issued a Yellow Alert weather warning for winds reaching up to 110 km/h over the next 24 hours.

Motoring groups are also warning drivers to take extra care as not all roads will be gritted.

The Status Yellow wind warning comes into place at 11pm tonight and remains until 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

The areas affected are Donegal, Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Southwest winds will reach up to 110km/h.

