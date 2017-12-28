Prepare for snow and sub-zero temperatures, Met Éireann warns

28 December 2017

We are being told to prepare for snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Met Éireann has also issued a Yellow Alert weather warning for winds reaching up to 110 km/h over the next 24 hours.

Motoring groups are also warning drivers to take extra care as not all roads will be gritted.

#MONAGHAN Foggy and icy conditions have been reported around Castleblayney in Monaghan. Gardaí advising extreme caution, especially on secondary routes. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 28, 2017

The Status Yellow wind warning comes into place at 11pm tonight and remains until 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

The areas affected are Donegal, Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Southwest winds will reach up to 110km/h.

Heavy rain later tonight and strong winds tomorrow. Some very strong gusts Friday night so keep an eye on weather forecasts over the coming days as we enter a period of unsettled weather. Plenty of Snow for some in Northern England and Scotland too! pic.twitter.com/b0eOd7zVn8 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 28, 2017

A yellow wind warning issued for DL G LM MO SO CE C KY & LK from 11pm tonight to 2pm tomorrow. Southwesterly winds veering westerly reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h & gust up to 90-110km/h. Sleet,snow & icy conditions clearing tomorrow. Watch out for fallen debris and crosswinds pic.twitter.com/c5JAZJuhuM — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 28, 2017

