We’ve all been there, those days of being a learner driver.

Begging your parents or older sibling to come with you as you excitedly drive to the shop for a litre of milk.

But there’s one learner driver who is not going anywhere fast … as we’re pretty sure they can’t see where they are going.

One of our favourite Twitter accounts, @GardaTraffic, tweeted the photo of the learner who “couldn’t see” the problem with the placement of their L plate.

Driver “couldn’t see” the problem with the placement of their L plate. Caution issued pic.twitter.com/Y3qGDaLxHZ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 22, 2018

This is of course, what not to do.

All the information you need on learning how to drive safe is available here

Share it:













Don't Miss