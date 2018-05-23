A priest found two people having sex beneath a statue of the Virgin Mary at a Roman Catholic church in New Jersey, authorities have said.

Anthony Getchius, 43, of Newark, and Noelle Smart, 48, of Jersey City, are facing lewdness charges, Seaside Heights police said.

Authorities said the pair were found at around 12.30pm local time on Tuesday in “a sacred area” on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

They were in a secluded garden located between the rectory and the church, which is next door to police headquarters.

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss