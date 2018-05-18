Britain’s Prince of Wales is to step in for the father of the bride and walk Meghan Markle down the aisle.

Kensington Palace announced that Charles would give his soon-to-be daughter-in-law away when she marries Prince Harry on Saturday in the historic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The palace said the American former actress had asked her future father-in-law to accompany her as she makes her way to the altar.

In statement, Kensington Palace said: “Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

“The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle was forced to pull out of performing the fatherly duty after undergoing heart surgery in a dramatic upset just two days before the wedding.

The star’s mother Doria Ragland had been tipped to perform the role.

But unlike Ms Ragland, Harry’s father is vastly experienced at appearing at large-scale public events amid intense scrutiny.

He also performed the duty for Alexandra Knatchbull, the daughter of his close friend, Lord Brabourne, in 2016.

It is understood that Harry was involved in discussions with his fiancee about who should take on the important role on the big day.

– Press Association

