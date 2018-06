Britain’s Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will visit Ireland in July.

The couple will stay in Dublin for two days on July 10 and 11.

It will be Harry’s first visit to Ireland while the Duchess of Sussex has been here before in 2014.

Sources say the couple are likely to pay a visit to Trinity College and may meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

A visit to the Guinness Storehouse is also being considered.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss