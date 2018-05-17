Property Searched in the South East

17 May 2018

The Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Special Crime Task Force and Revenue Customs conducted a search operation in counties Dublin and Wexford this morning, Thursday the 17th May 2018.

Searches were conducted at properties in Dublin 8, Dublin 24, South County Dublin and County Wexford.

Four properties in total were searched.

The CAB investigation centers on an Organised Crime Group based in the Dublin 24 area.

Approximately $1,500 (US Dollars) and £250 sterling in cash was seized along with a 2014 Audi A6 motorcar, 3 watches 1 Rolex and 2 Tag Heuer computer equipment, mobile phones, documents and a small quantity of drugs (cannabis and cocaine). The searches in Dublin were in 3 residential homes and the search in Co Wexford related to a holiday home. The small quantity of drugs was found during the course of the search of the holiday home.

An Audi A6 has been seized.

Today’s searches mark a significant development in the Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into this Organised Crime Group. The target was identified by the Special Crime Task Force established by the Commissioner in July 2016.

No arrests were made at this time.

