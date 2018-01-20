A march will be held today in Galway protesting against Direct Provision.

The scheme which aims is to meet basic needs of asylum seekers in Ireland such as food and shelter, has been criticised by campaigners.

A small personal allowance is also paid each week to individuals.

“In Galway, there’s a couple of hundred people living in Direct Provision, and then across the country there are four to five thousand asylum seekers arriving in centres around the country,” said Joe Loughnane from the Galway Anti Racism Network.

“Most of these centres are completely secluded, they’re cut off from the main towns and communities, and the main issue with all these people living in the centres is that they’ve no autonomy, they’ve no independence.”

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss