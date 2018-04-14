Pubic meeting regarding planned Kilkenny mosque ‘regrettable’

14 April 2018

A Kilkenny councillor has described a public meeting regarding a planned mosque in Kilkenny as ‘regrettable’.

Over 200 people attended the meeting on Thursday, which was organised by TD John McGuinness.

Green Party councillor Malcolm Noonan said the meeting contained hate speech by some members of the public and was badly moderated.

He said: “The language that was being used in the build-up to it on certain social media platforms led me to believe there was going to be trouble at the meeting.

“It wasn’t well moderated and people were allowed to say things that were really disparaging and very hurtful to people and for that, I think it is most regrettable.”

File image of Muslim women praying furing Ramadan at a Mosque in Clonskeagh, Dublin.

