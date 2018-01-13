The South-East is mobilizing in the run-up to the referendum campaign to repeal the Eigth Amendment.

A ‘Stand for Choice’ is being launched today at the Club House Hotel in Kilkenny between 3 and 5pm.

The event’s organisers said it is a chance for people to meet Repeal activists from all over the South East, to ask questions and join the referendum campaign.

Amnesty International’s Colm O’Gorman is among the speakers.

“We’ll be reflecting on the journey to the referendum, to this stage. But also to talk about how public attitudes in Ireland have undoubtedly shifted very significantly,” he said.

“As we look forward to a referendum, we’ll be gauging levels of public support, talking about how we might organise effectively for that referendum and really just beginning to provide opportunities for the many groups around the South-East who will be attending the meeting who have been waiting for an opportunity to engage with the campaign,” he added.

Share it:













Don't Miss