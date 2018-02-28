Dublin City Council has announced that all public offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday as weather conditions worsen.

The city is subject to a Status Red Snow-ice Warning, with “further disruptive heavy snow showers are expected overnight with significant accumulations”, Met Éireann warned this evening.

The closure will include all area offices, parks, leisure centres, libraries and bring centres.

Car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount are closed to the public due to expected high tides over the coming days.

“The Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this closure,” a statement read.

“Essential staff will still be working over this period in the area of housing and homeless services; emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service and all roads and environmental operational services. See www.dublincitycouncil.ie for updates.

“The City’s Winter Maintenance Plan continues to be implemented and 9 road gritting crews will again work through the night to salt the street network covering the national, regional and commuter routes.”

In case of life-threatening emergencies, the public are advised to contact 999 or 112.

For any other emergencies contact: (01) 679 6186

Dublin City Council crisis team will reconvene again at 11.30am tomorrow.

