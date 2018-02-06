The Range is set to create 80 jobs with the opening of a store in Waterford.

The UK home, leisure and gardens retailer has confirmed the store is set to open another branch in the region – there is currently a store in Carlow.

The development work on the site at Musgrave Business Park is underway and doors are set to open on Good Friday 30th March.

Over 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers and warehouse assistants to retail administrators, will be created when the new store opens.

