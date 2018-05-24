The Referendum Commission has called on voters to inform themselves about the issues around the referendum and to use their vote tomorrow.

The Commission, which is the independent body set up to explain the proposal of the referendum and promote voter turnout, encourages voters who are unsure about their decision to turn to its independent guide and its website, www.refcom2018.ie, for unbiased facts about the Referendum proposal on the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy.

Speaking ahead of voting day, the Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said: “The Referendum Commission does not campaign for a yes or a no vote, but we do strongly urge you to inform yourself and to use your vote.

“How you vote on this issue is entirely a matter for you to decide, but it is important that you take the opportunity to use your vote.”

Voters should have received a polling card in the post before polling day, telling them at which polling station they should cast their vote. If you are on the electoral register but don’t receive a polling card you are still entitled to vote.

You do not need to have your polling card with you when you go to vote, but you should bring some valid form of personal identification such as:

* a driving licence,

* a passport,

* a public services card,

* an employee identity card with a photograph,

* a student identity card with a photograph,

* a travel document with your name and photograph,

* a bank, savings or credit union book containing your address in the constituency.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Friday, May 25.

In the polling station people will be given a ballot paper to vote with by marking an ‘X’ in the ‘Yes’ box or ‘No’ box.

The Referendum Commission Guide can be viewed on its website: www.refcom2018.ie.

