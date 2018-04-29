Remains of missing Irishman recovered in Canada

29 April 2018

The remains of Irishman David Gavin have been recovered in Canada.

The 26-year-old Mayo man had been missing since last June after he got into difficulty jumping from a bridge in British Columbia.

Several searches were carried out last summer before being stood down for the winter months.

His local GAA club Breaffy have tweeted to say “It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavin’s remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake”.

“Water levels had reduced greatly in recent weeks to allow a search to be resumed.”

A memorial service was told last August that his parents have endured every family’s worst nightmare.

Local priest Fr John McCormack recounted last August how the tragedy had struck at the lake resort, during a packed service at the Church of the Holy Rosary in Castlebar.

“Last February, David and his girlfriend, Ciara O’Malley, set out for Canada,” he said. “They were in love with each other and they quickly fell in love with Canada.

“This vast country, with its varied landscapes and climates, provided almost limitless opportunities for sport and recreation. David was an outdoors person and he loved all these chances to ski, swim, surf, and mountain climb. He was working on Ciara so that she would love them too.”

Fr McCormack said that the couple, who had been together for nine years, had loved Canada and their life had been “as near to perfect as they could hope for” since moving to Vancouver.

“Then, on the last day of June, tragedy struck. David and some of his GAA club- mates were on their way to Calgary, playing a tournament,” said Fr McCormack.

“They stopped off at Kinbasket Lake — a tranquil place surrounded by mountains, rivers, lakes, and trees. They decided to go for a swim to cool off.

“David was the first to jump but something went wrong. He hit the water, resurfaced, and then disappeared. His friends responded immediately but were unable to save him.

“What went wrong we don’t know, and we will never know unless David is found.”

He said news of the tragedy reached Mr. Gavin’s parents, Michael and Angela, and his sister, Aoife, at around 2am on July 1.

“That terrible news quickly spread throughout this community and, just as quickly, this community mobilised and offered unbelievable support to the family, both financial and spiritual,” he said.

