Renua Ireland has launched its referendum campaign with the slogan, ‘Be My Voice’.

The party is calling for a no vote in the upcoming abortion referendum which will take place on May 25.

Renua leader John Leahy says they believe the current legislation does not need to be changed.

“Our slogan, ‘Be My Voice’, is very simple. We want to be the voice for the unborn child,” he said.

“We believe the current legislation that is there is adequate and we don’t believe it needs to be tampered with.

“It’s ironic to think that Renua Ireland are the only pro-life party in this country.”

