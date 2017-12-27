We need to increase our recycling further, to cope with the population increase.

That is according to Repak, who have praised the fact that the Irish are among the best recyclers in Europe.

Repak CEO Seamus Clancy says exporting our recycling may not be possible in future.

He said: “We have a serious deficit in infrastructure going forward.

“By 2035 we will have an additional million people in Ireland generating more waste – we do need more infrastructure to deal with this rather than exporting it.

“Exporting waste into the future will not be an option.”

Digital Desk

