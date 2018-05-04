A new report into An Garda Siochana has found that members are afraid to speak up for fear of repercussion.

Acting Commissioner O’Cualáin says the organisation is working to improve the disclosures process.

“On speaking up within An Garda Síochána, the organisation has improved from Garda personnel coming forward on issues, and we would encourage and support anyone who wishes to speak up in the future,” he said.

“Based on the Cultural Audit though we have more work to do in this area.”

“To strengthen our approach, we are currently reviewing our Protected Disclosures Policy in conjunction with our colleagues from the PSNI and additional Protected Disclosure Managers were appointed in December 2017.

“In addition, we are working with Transparency Ireland in respect of training and assistance to Protected Disclosure Managers and the policyholder.”

The cultural audit of 6,500 members of the force also found that there is a disconnect between senior leadership and the other ranks.

“As managers, there needs to be greater engagement with the people working for us so they have a clear understanding what is expected from them in delivering a professional policing service,” said O’Cualáin.

The report found that gardaí also believe that there is a strong sense of pride and commitment within the force.

“There are many positives from the Audit,” said O’Cualáin.

“The great pride our people have in An Garda Síochána’s central role in protecting and supporting communities is evident. The strong belief that policing powers are used appropriately, and that we act with honesty and integrity.”

Acting Commissioner O’Cualáin said the organisation would now take time to consider the findings of the Cultural Audit.

“The Audit makes it clear that we have a lot more work to do to reform our culture to meets the needs of our people, which should then result in an improved service to the public.”

