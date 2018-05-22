Report shows record number of people using public transport to commute into Dublin

The number of people commuting into Dublin city on bus, train or Luas every morning has reached record levels.

Figures published by Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority (NTA) show 107,160 people came into the capital’s city centre – the largest number recorded since the count began in 1980.

This now means that over half of all journeys into the city in the morning are made on public transport.

The figures are included in the Canal Cordon Report on mode share of people coming into the city centre.

The field work for the report was conducted over a number of days in November of last year.

For those cycling or walking. 12,447 people cycled into the city centre – the highest number ever – with walkers accounting for 25,000 people.

The number of people coming into the city by private car has dropped from almost 65,000 in 2016 to 61,694 in 2017.

This means that the mode share for cars has dropped to under 30% for the first time.

It is now 29.2%, compared to 40% as recently as 2010.

]Some 70% of all inbound trips were made by a sustainable mode which includes cycling, walking, taxi and other public transport.

The sustainable mode share has grown year-on-year since 2010.

In the last 11 years, the share for sustainable modes has grown by nine percentage points.

Dublin City Council Owen Keegan CEO said: “Dublin City Council very much welcomes the fact that in 2017 more people than ever before crossed across the Canal cordon in the Morning Peak, the total numbers now recorded exceed the previous high recorded in 2006.

“Considering that this was achieved against a background of Luas Cross-City construction, it shows the commitment of DCC and the NTA to multi-modal travel and particularly the incredible value of the additional bus priority measures in the city centre implemented on the north and South Quays and the resultant reduction in journey times for bus users.”





Share it:













Don't Miss