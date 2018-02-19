Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Shannon Rescue Helicopter have been taking part in a rescue operation this afternoon on Mangerton Mountain near Killarney.

At around 12.40pm, Valentia Coast Guard Radio was notified that a 62-year-old man had got into difficulty near The Devil’s Punchbowl.

Rescue teams were notified, but cloud cover prevented an attempt to winch the man from his location.

The crew landed a paramedic and members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team at a halfway point from where they were able to reach the man.

As yet, his condition is unknown.

– Digital desk

