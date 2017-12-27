The Kerry Mountain Rescue team are searching for a hiker who went missing yesterday in the Macgillycuddy Reeks.

The hiker called gardaí on his mobile at 8pm on St Stephen’s Day to say that he was in some difficulty after getting lost on the mountains.

Kerry Mountain Rescue spokesperson Alan Wallace said that the Valentia Coast Guard Station managed to triangulate his approximate position from his mobile call as being in the Black Valley side of the MacGillycuddy Reeks.

The Valentia Coast Guard helicopter was sent to help search teams in the rescue last night which was suspended at around 8pm.

It resumed early this morning in reasonably good conditions.

It is reported that the walker went out on Christmas Day, camped overnight then set off again on St Stephen’s Day.

It comes after the rescuers carried out a double-rescue in difficult conditions on Ireland’s largest mountain, Carrauntoohil, yesterday.

File Photo

