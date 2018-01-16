26,000 litres of beer have been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

The alcohol, with an estimated retail value of €107,000 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €55,000, was found when a truck that arrived from France was stopped and searched last Wednesday.

The truck was stopped when it arrived in the port from France, after routine profiling to identify alcohol products that may be diverted onto the market without payment of the tax due.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

In the past week, illegal alcohol, medicines, steroids and tobacco products worth almost €200,000 have been seized by Revenue officers.

They were found during routine searches in Rosslare Europort, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port.

The seizures included 2,000 vials of medicine and 24,000 cigarettes.

